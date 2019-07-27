Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Herriman Rose 1st Ward
13122 South Herriman Rose Blvd
Herriman, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Herriman Rose 1st Ward
13122 South Herriman Rose Blvd
Herriman, UT
Delsa Durfee Wilson


1931 - 2019
Delsa Durfee Wilson Obituary
Delsa Durfee Wilson
1931 ~ 2019
Delsa Wilson, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family early on July 24, 2019. Born on March 14, 1931, she was the oldest child of Ralph and Venice Durfee. She married Elmond Wilson on November 26, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had seven children. She lived an incredibly full and purpose driven life, and she maintained her smile and positive attitude to the end.
She is survived by sons and daughters - Delmond and Donna Wilson, ElLois and Cort Bailey, Durven Wilson, Maudine and Scott Thomas, Terry and Laura Wilson, Janel Larson, Veneita Wilson; 37 grandchildren including spouses; and 25 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by spouse; parents; four siblings; and grandson Jake Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 10 a.m. at Herriman Rose 1st Ward, 13122 South Herriman Rose Blvd, Herriman, UT. Viewing on Sunday, July 28, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT and on Tuesday at the chapel from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Interment in Tridell Cemetery, Tridell, Utah. For an extended obituary and online condolences visit https://www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to the gifted healthcare workers with Rocky Mountain Hospice who served her for 20 months.
Published in Deseret News on July 27, 2019
