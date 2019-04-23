Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
American Fork 9th Ward building
673 E 300 N
American Fork, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
American Fork 9th Ward building
673 E 300 N
American Fork, UT
Delwyn Ray Birdsall


Delwyn Ray Birdsall Obituary
Delwyn Ray Birdsall
1939 - 2019
Delwyn Ray Birdsall passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 after a lingering illness. He was born to Ernest Ray and Edith (Wilkinson) Birdsall on July 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the eldest of eight children.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the American Fork 9th Ward building, 673 E 300 N, American Fork, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral service at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Following the funeral service, interment will be at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N 400 E, Orem, Utah.
A more detailed obituary may be found at http://www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2019
