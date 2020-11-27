DeMar Arnold Morgan

1926~2020

DeMar Arnold Morgan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Christmas morning, December 25, 1926. DeMar was the fourth child of five born to Orrin Porter Morgan and Verena Clayton Morgan. He died of natural causes November 21, 2020 at the age of 93.

Along the road of life, DeMar met, courted and married Donna Lou Archibald on April 7, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They had five children. DeMar and Donna Lou were married 54 years. She succumbed to cancer and died October 17, 2003. DeMar cared for Donna Lou during her illness with loving devotion. Donna Lou, a fiercely independent woman, accepted his care with love, graciousness and humility.

His professional life's work and many church assignments were always fulfilled with precision and integrity.

As children and grandchildren of our Dad and Gramps, we honor his life and legacy. He was a quiet man with a deep soul and is described as someone who "kept things simple" but built a room addition or two, could fix almost any vehicle, learned to play the saxophone (taking beginning lessons at age 70+), played the harmonica -"Turkey in the Straw" and "Come, Come Ye Saints" being among our favorites, took art lessons after he retired and painted many pieces of art that are near and dear to us. He also loved jazz music, blasting it loud and strong whenever he got the chance! He was also known as the "baby whisperer", calming almost any baby by whistling soft bird songs.

A granddaughter describes him this way:

"He was the ultimate gentleman, deeply patriotic (World War II veteran), a man of few words, wise, classy, considerate, hard-working and kind. His deep bass voice offered the most grateful and comforting prayers at family gatherings."

"Sleep in heavenly peace" with your loved ones near, Dad/Gramps. We love you and will miss you always.

He is survived by his daughters Marcia Higgins and Michele Brimhall and his son Eric Morgan; sons-in-law Kurt Higgins and Merrill Brimhall; daughters-in-law Kathy Hulet Morgan and Lisa Hailes Morgan; 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; and many loving extended family members. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lou, two sons, Arnie and Clay and daughter-in-law DeeAnn Butterfield Morgan.

Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life and graveside service will be held for immediate family members at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, Salt Lake City, Utah.



