Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Deni Selin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Deni Selin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deni Kae Selin


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deni Kae Selin Obituary
DENI KAE SELIN
1950-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-DENI KAE SELIN died in Salt Lake City on April 10, 2019. She was born here August 21, 1950 to Henry Donald Selin and Phyllis Redmond Selin. Deni was authentically courageous, volunteering for the U.S. Army in the mid seventies. She served as an instructor in nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and lived after her discharge on the East Coast until returning to Salt Lake City in 1997. She thereafter lived with her husband, Jay D. Edmonds. She is survived by her daughter Mysha Doll, by two brothers, Randy and Kevin, by her mother Phyllis, by her husband and by Max. Private family services.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now