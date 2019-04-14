|
|
DENI KAE SELIN
1950-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-DENI KAE SELIN died in Salt Lake City on April 10, 2019. She was born here August 21, 1950 to Henry Donald Selin and Phyllis Redmond Selin. Deni was authentically courageous, volunteering for the U.S. Army in the mid seventies. She served as an instructor in nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and lived after her discharge on the East Coast until returning to Salt Lake City in 1997. She thereafter lived with her husband, Jay D. Edmonds. She is survived by her daughter Mysha Doll, by two brothers, Randy and Kevin, by her mother Phyllis, by her husband and by Max. Private family services.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019