Sept. 2, 1952 - May 9, 2019

Denis Jack Prisbrey, known to some as Wooly Mammoth or Wild Stallion, passed away during a sudden and brief stay at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, May 9, 2019 at the frustratingly young age of 66.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle and best friend, Denis was born September 2, 1952 in St. George, Utah to Jack Roland Prisbrey and Laurel Adele (Anderson) Prisbrey. In his youth, Denis spent a great deal of time with family in the rural town of Oak City, Utah where a piece of his heart always remained. There he developed an appreciation of his family heritage, history, the mountains and the west desert.

His adult years were spent in service. He served in the Air Force during the later years of the Vietnam War where he enjoyed bouts of "poor attitude" and "misconduct" with his superior officer. Denis eventually settled in Salt Lake City where he served his community for 18 years as a police officer and weapons instructor for the West Valley City Police Department. The latter, and majority, part of Denis' life was spent as a well-respected writer for several gun and outdoor magazines.

While it took Denis a few tries, he finally found the love of his life, Bubbles, and settled in Lake Point, Utah. Together for over 30 years, their never-ending devotion to each other served as a great example to their children and others. Denis found joy connecting in unique and thoughtful ways to those he loved. He found even more joy being a grandfather and mentor with simple acts like coloring with his granddaughters or helping a little buddy achieve his Eagle Scout award. His friendship, support and big bear hugs will be sorely missed.

Denis is survived by wife, Carol Jane "Bubbles" Prisbrey; children: Kelly Kinney (Christopher, Winston-Salem, North Carolina), KanaMarie Poulson (Chris, Bluffdale), Jody Woodard (Salt Lake City) and Angela McNorbrey (Mendi, North Tacoma, Washington), granddaughters Madison Kinney (North Carolina) and Izabella Woodard (Salt Lake City), siblings, Thayne Prisbrey, family friend Chris Peterson, Stacy Prisbrey all of Meridian, Idaho, Scott Prisbrey (Victoria, Portland, Oregon), Gail Dealy (Boise, Idaho) and Kenny McGrath (Nampa, Idaho). He is preceded in death by his daughter Kimi Prisbrey (Salt Lake City), and his grandson Sasuke Poulson (Bluffdale).

Viewings will be at Tate Mortuary, 110 S Main St, in Tooele on May 16, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm and Friday, May 17, 2019 12:00pm - 12:45pm, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM. Interment at Lake Point Cemetery in Lake Point, Utah.

The family respectfully asks that you wear blue jeans to the services. We promised him it'd be casual.



