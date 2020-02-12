|
|
Denna Jean Phelps Millett, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend returned to her heavenly home on February 10, 2020, at the age of 81.
Born on April 2, 1938, in Mesa, Arizona, Denna was the second of five children and the only daughter of Wayne Ellsworth Phelps and Mary Zoe Hill Phelps.
Soon after graduating from Mesa High School in 1956, she met Richard L. Millett on a blind date. They were married on June 21, 1957, in the Mesa, Arizona temple. He was the love of her life and their marriage was truly a beautiful companionship for 63 years. After their marriage, she took on her most important and beloved role as wife and mother. Richard and Denna were blessed with 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Denna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served willingly in many callings throughout her life. She served in all of the auxiliaries of the church, but especially cherished her service in the Primary as a teacher and chorister. Her missionary service was one of her greatest blessings. She and Richard had the opportunity to serve together as leaders of the Florida Ft. Lauderdale mission, Puerto Rico San Juan mission, Mexico City Missionary Training Center, and Chile Santiago East mission. They also served as missionaries in the Utah Provo Spanish speaking mission and as service missionaries in the Jamestown Retirement Center Branch.
If you knew Denna, you loved her and knew that she loved you back. She was completely selfless with her time and energy and provided a compassionate listening ear to all. She always had a cheerful disposition despite many health challenges, and her positive outlook on life was contagious.
Denna found great joy in the simple things of life. She had an incredible love for books and music, especially children's books and Primary songs. Her family was her most cherished possession. She wanted nothing more in life than for them to be happy and to know that she was valiant in her testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ until the end of her life.
Denna is survived by her husband, Richard, and their 7 children, Zoe (Kevin) Weed, Diane Millett, Richard (Julie) Millett, Tim (Laurie) Millett, Karen (Jeff) Bell, Lisa (Nathan) Fisher, Randy (Briana) Millett, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her brothers Stephen, John and Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Irwin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Edgemont 4th Ward chapel, 4056 N. Timpview Drive, Provo, UT. The family will receive friends at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue on Friday, February 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the chapel prior to services.
Interment will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at nelsonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020