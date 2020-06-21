Dennis A. Pearce
1936 ~ 2020
A hard working man, Dennis A. Pearce, passed away on a beautiful sun shining day, June 19, 2020, from cancer. He was born on December 1, 1936 to Rulon E. and Ruth Gatherum Pearce.
He served his beloved country in the United States Air Force from 1959 ~ 1965. Following this, he was an employee of Sears Roebuck's and the F.A.A. He married Helen Virginia Samuelsen in 1959. Sixty and a half years! What a blessing!
He enjoyed being with his family, relatives and friends, watching sports (especially the Jazz and the U of U basketball and football games, having graduated from there), golfing, traveling, reading and his computer.
Dennis is survived by his wife and sons, Dexter and Daren (Shauna) and three cherished grandsons - Ian, Isaac and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, H. Denise, parents, brother, Gene and sister, Diane.
Our family would like to thank Dennis for being such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, etc. and all of the doctors and medical staff that attended him.
Rest in peace. May you enjoy your heavenly home.
A private family graveside will be held at Elysian Gardens. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
One or the other must leave,
One or the other must stay,
One or the other must grieve,
That is forever the way.
This is the vow that was sworn ~
Faithful 'til death do us part ~
Braving what had to be borne,
Hiding the ache in the heart.
One, howsoever adored,
Must first be summoned away.
That is the will of the Lord,
One or the other must stay.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.