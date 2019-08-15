|
Ltc. Dennis A Stewart
1944 ~ 2019
Dennis A Stewart was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah October 18, 1944. His father was Leonard Adolf Everts and mother was Macel Taylor. His mother married Merrill Stewart in 1950. Macel and Merrill were small business owners in Salt Lake City and Dennis participated in the hard work of having a family run business.
As a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Utah Dennis met his wife Linda. They were married for 51 years. He was drafted by the US Army in 1969. He received a PhD in Biology from Flinders University in South Australia in 1975. As part of his research he named the Sowerbaea Subtilis plant found in the northern Australian outback.
He became a commissioned officer in the US Army in 1977 and served for 27 years. He conducted medical research, served as a medical combat officer, and later as chief of US Army blood banks in Europe. Dennis and Linda lived in Columbia Maryland; San Francisco California; Mannheim and Landstuhl Germany; El Paso and San Antonio Texas; Aurora Colorado; and Pirmasens and Kaiserslautern Germany. They especially cherished family vacations in Garmisch Germany and trips home to visit Lucas and Stewart family relations in Utah.
Dennis and Linda loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Dennis served as a counselor or Bishop in many wards, as a temple worker, and later as a missionary with his wife in the Berlin Germany mission. He and Linda made new friends quickly and enjoyed hosting many guests for dinner and serving in the community. He was a compassionate listener and a faithful friend especially to the elderly and those who were far from home.
As the father of six sons and one daughter, he was a strong supporter of scouting and attended countless children's soccer games and other sports events. He participated in Woodbadge leadership training at Philmont, was a life-long distance runner, and enjoyed maxing his Army Physical Training tests. He later discovered the joys of handball. His home in South Jordan was like a resort for his 25 grandchildren, where they swam, played on the playground and trampoline, picked fruits and vegetables in his garden and orchard, fed chickens, and played ball on the lawn. He is survived by his wife Linda and his seven children; Peter (Julean) Stewart, Joshua (Eliza) Stewart, Courtney (Johanna) Stewart, Chad (Connie) Stewart, Andrew (Katie) Stewart, James (Wynn) Stewart, and Priscilla Stewart. He and his wife are appreciative of the dedicated care of Dr. Garrido-Laguna, his staff and the infusion nurses at the Huntsman Cancer Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Country Crossing 4thWard, 3364 West 11400 South, South Jordan, where a gathering will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019