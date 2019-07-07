Dennis Alan Dunsmore

May 13, 1954 ~ July 2, 2019

Dennis Alan Dunsmore, 65, of Draper, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born May 13, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, Dennis was raised by Allen and Margaret Dunsmore. He married Lorie Huntington Dunsmore on June 9, 1982.

Dennis was raised in Michigan and attended Michigan State University (Go Green, not blue) where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. After graduation, he secured a job in the food service industry that would take him to Utah. While working in Utah, he met and married the love of his life, Lorie Huntington Dunsmore, to whom he was married for 35 years. Dennis loved his one and only child with all of his heart and was fortunate enough to see his son marry, followed by the joy of becoming a grandfather to his first grandchild.

Beyond the unconditional love he had for his family, Dennis had a general love for the outdoors and found great joy when hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. Dennis also enjoyed golfing, spending time on the patio with family and friends, and volunteering his time where he could across multiple organizations. Dennis was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Utah Chefs Association, Culinary Institute of Utah and several more. Beyond volunteering his time, Dennis was involved with the LDS church and took on several callings when asked of him.

Dennis is survived by his son, Chad; daughter-in-law, Allison; granddaughter, Lillian Rae; and his sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Brian Juhnke; along with his forever loved nieces and nephews, Tyson, Amanda, Kade, Jessica, Jordan, Rachel, and Kristen.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Lorie Huntington Dunsmore; mother, Margret Dunsmore; father, Allen Dunsmore; mother-in-law, Norma Huntington; and father-in-law, Ray Huntington. He is now at peace with his beautiful wife.

Viewing will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and Tuesday at the church, 9-9:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Mountain Point 3rd Ward, 348 East Manti Drive, Draper, Utah. Interment will follow services in the Orangeville Cemetery, Orangeville Utah. Donations can be made to the Pheasants Forever Foundation in the name of Dennis Alan Dunsmore.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019