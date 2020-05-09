|
|
Dennis Clapham (Denny)
1939-2020
Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Dennis Clapham, who passed away early May 6th, doing what he loved, biking in Millcreek Canyon. At 80 years old, he went after life head on, never waiting for it to come to him.
Dennis was born in Salt Lake City. He spent his youth roaming the fields and swimming the ponds and creeks of Holladay.
He married his teenage sweetheart and love of his life, Irene. Over 62 years together, they built a beautiful home and family, where everyone was welcomed and loved. They never missed an opportunity to attend the activities and milestones of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were always cheering at every sports game, play, dance recital, and graduation.
Dennis was passionate about the outdoors, whether fishing and hunting along the Wasatch Range, hiking in the Wind Rivers with the youth, or weeks spent at the beach with Irene. At over 50 yrs old, he and his climbing buddy, Steve, hiked the highest peak in all 50 states, in addition to Mt. Kilimanjaro. He completed the Marine Corp Marathon with daughter and grandkids. He competed in multiple Senior Games (cycling), and never passed up a ski date with his children and grandchildren. Spending time in the outdoors with loved ones brought him his greatest joy.
Dennis was founder and President of Ram Construction, which he started with his brothers 41 years ago. They created a successful business based on his core values of hard work, honesty, and integrity. Dennis passionately continued to work every day up until his accident. Retirement was not for him.
Dennis had a deep love for our country and was proud to be an American. He treasured his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings in The Canyon Rim 1st Ward and Stake. His testimony never wavered, and he faithfully served in countless capacities until the day he passed.
Dennis is survived by his wife Irene, children, Teri (Darryl), Jeff (Terri), and Kris. Grandchildren, Tyson, Jessica, Nick, Max, Summer and Macall. Great Grandchildren, Matt, Katie, Hayley, Kason, Jayde, Colton, Ryker, Rhett, and Roman.
A memorial service will be held graveside Monday, May 11, at 11:00am, Wasatch Lawn Cemetery/Millcreek. In light of Covid-19, face protection and social distancing is required. To watch Dennis's service live, visit Facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial. To leave fond memories/condolences and view a tribute to Dennis, visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 10, 2020