Dennis Devone Leavitt

1942 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Dennis Devone Leavitt of Salt Lake City, Utah died March 15, 2019 at IMC Hospital. He was 76.

Dennis was born August 27, 1942 to Orson Devon Leavitt and Dorothy Ellen Clifford in San Francisco, California. He spent most of his childhood in Nyssa, Oregon, where he was the oldest of six children and graduated from High School.

He received a scholarship to Oregon State University where he received a double degree in Physics and Mathematics. After graduating and marrying Veda Williams in the Salt Lake Temple on August 24, 1966, they moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he received his Ph.D. in nuclear physics. He applied his degree to Medical Physics and became a pioneer in the field. He was on staff at Penn. State at Hershey, PA and later accepted a job at the University of Utah Medical School, where he taught, did research (publishing 80 scientific papers) and provided clinical support. After retiring, he joined IMC as Corporate Director of Medical Physics for 5 Years, helping start the new center. He was the recipient of the "Sword of Hope" Award from the American Cancer Society.

He served a mission to Northern California. He also served as Bishop and later as a missionary with Veda at the Conference Center for 8 years. The last 10 years have been spent as Stake Employment/Self-Reliance Specialist, personally helping many.

Dennis was a hard worker. He enjoyed seeing the world, sharing and helping others. The love of his life was his family. He will be greatly missed.

Dennis is survived by his wife, two children: LeAnne (Ken) Herlin and Mark (Shayla) Leavitt, 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. A daughter, Jennifer, preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Sun Ridge Ward located at 5422 South Sarah Jane Drive (5400 South) Kearns. A viewing will start at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Donations can be made in Dennis' name to the of the , www.churchofjesuschrist.org



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary