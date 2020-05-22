|
Celebration of a life lived in Christ
Born May 16th 1951 in Roosevelt, Utah (a small town on the Ute Indian Reservation in Eastern Utah). Parents: Robert D. Nyberg (deceased) and Kay Ames Nyberg. Sisters: Leslie (deceased), Joy and Sandy. BORN AGAIN, IN 1993 INTO THE Family of God. I was brought from darkness to light and from death to life in that display of God's Grace. (42 years of living for self, now I live for God). Met and married the love of my life, Deb in 1992. She was my constant companion, my fishing buddy, the helpmate that God provided to lead me into the Saving Grace of the Lord, Jesus Christ. (You have probably figured out that I am writing my own obituary, pretty cool, I think).
On May 4th , 2020 I stepped into the presence of my Lord and Savior, accompanied by the rejoicing of angels; Scripture tells believers that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:6-8). I leave behind Deb my wife, two sons and a daughter, Dennis and Greg, and Sara. Five grand-children and four great-grandchildren. At the time I am writing this, I have no idea who will precede me. In my walk with cancer (since 2015), I have learned what it is to Walk with my God who created me, called me to Himself, and made it possible for me to "count it all joy in my trials and tribulations" James 1:2-3. He has taught me to praise Him in all circumstances, whether good or bad. (What an awesome God I serve).
I want to leave you with a quote I picked up, "If you meet me and forget me, you have lost nothing. If you meet Jesus and forget HIM, you have lost everything"!
Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2020