Services Viewing 10:00 AM RS Room at the Flint Drive Chapel, 9824 Flint Drive Sandy , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Flint Drive Chapel 9824 Flint Drive Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Doyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis Doyle

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dennis Olney Doyle

1942 ~ 2019

Dennis Olney Doyle, 77, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Intermountain Medical Center with pneumonia and its related complications. His wife and children, their spouses and many grandchildren were at his bedside.

Dennis was born February 6, 1942, in Maywood, California, to Bernice Olney and Cecil John Doyle. They lived several years in the Seattle, Washington area until the parents divorced, and mother and two sons returned to Maywood. At the age of 11, he was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was his anchor for life.

In the fall of 1959, he enrolled at BYU. He wrote the social column for the Daily Universe with photo & by­ line. With the example of great friends, he accepted a call to serve 2 ½ years in the French East Mission in 1961, where his love and proficiency of the French language, culture and people proved to be a deep and lasting blessing throughout the remainder of his life.

Upon his return to BYU, he met a coed who had served with him in France, Mary Kaye Deschamps of Burbank, California, and the two dated and were married in the Los Angeles Temple December 22, 1965.

May 1967 he was drafted into the Army, but chose to go to OCS at Fort Benning. He graduated as a 2nd Lt., and his first assignment was to AF South in Naples, Italy. French was among the official languages of NATO there. His wife could accompany him! The birth of their first child, Angela, in 1969 was a bonus. In the following ten years, the family grew to 7 children.

May 1970 was his discharge date, and he and his little family returned to the Salt Lake Valley where he had been hired to teach English at the new Cottonwood High School. He was a memorable, exemplar teacher there for 32 years and added French, Yearbook, tennis (boys & girls), and soccer (boys, girls) to his list of teaching & coaching favorites. Upon his retirement, he was hired to teach IB French at Hillcrest High School for 6 years.

He was a high school soccer referee until he was 75. He retired again but continued to substitute for another decade, comfortable in any subject!

He was an active member of his ward and stake in Sandy. He served as the 9th Ward bishop and worked faithfully and enthusiastically and with remarkable humor in every area of responsibility ever given him. His art and calligraphy skills had him perpetually in demand for poster-making. He was always in demand for ward & stake choirs and play productions, photography, teaching and refereeing.

He & Mary Kaye were ordinance workers in the Jordan River Temple for six wonderful years, then served 2 glorious years as the office couple in the Switzerland Geneva Mission (same geography as their youth mission). Again at home, they served as missionaries for a year introducing Pathway to Sandy. In 2017 they were called to be MLS missionaries in the Salt Lake City South Mission, serving in their stake area.

He sent all his children on full-time missions, to university degrees, and into lives of happiness and productivity. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kaye; and children: Angela Vosti (Mark), Draper, Matt Doyle (Mary), South Jordan, Andy Doyle (Camie), Herriman, John Doyle (Aubrey), Sandy, Stephanie Doyle, South Jordan, Kevin Doyle (Janell), Spanish Fork, Mark Doyle (Chanelle), Layton; and by 24 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and by a brother Terry (Katy), Mesa, Arizona.

A viewing will be held on Sunday evening in the RS Room at the Flint Drive Chapel, 9824 Flint Drive, Sandy, Utah. The funeral service will be held the following day, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the same address at 11:00. A viewing will be held prior to the service in the RS Room at 10:00. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com.

