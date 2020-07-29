1/3
Dennis Gonzales
1938 - 2020
Dennis Joseph Gonzales

11/02/1938 - 07/23/2020

Dennis Joseph Gonzales passed away on July 23, 2020, from complications of COVID-19, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. He was born on November 2, 1938 in Dixon, New Mexico, to parents Leopold Gonzales and Mary Sanchez. In 1958, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving honorably until 1961. He married Joyce Leverett on August 6, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1980, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Marylhust College in West Linn, Oregon. He worked as Manager of Labor Relations for Union Pacific Railroad for 32 years, and throughout his career lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; West Linn, Oregon; and Omaha, Nebraska.

In his retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, reading, researching, and writing. He was active in his church and loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Recently becoming a published author, he was writing his second book at the time of his death. Throughout his life, he instilled in his children and grandchildren a love of learning and the importance of education and hard work. We will miss his unique sense of humor, his heartwarming laughter, and his love.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father and mother; his siblings Juby, Theresa, Leo, Jr., Joseph, and Rosemary; and nephews Art Vialpando and Daniel Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Jeff (La Vetta Martensen), Catherine Lamé (Jon), Lori Passey (Mark), and Andrew (Oshea Erickson); sisters Pat Vialpando (Clovis) and Frances Coesens (Richard); sister-in-law Pat, his grandchildren (Allan, Mathew, Sean, Emma, Italee, Ethan, Zac, Kiyro, Elliott and Shaun); and many nieces and nephews.

Due to social restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, limited services will be held. There will be a viewing for immediate family only, which will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Garden in Sandy, Utah. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.

Special thanks to the staff of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, for their expertise and care during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by COVID-19, and we ask that you please take the recommended precautions.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

