1940 ~ 2020
Dennis was born to Reed & Lillian Mable Carter Bowthorpe on October 14, 1940 and spent his childhood years in Holladay, Utah. He graduated from Olympus High School, served in the US Army and attended Brigham Young University where he received a Masters of Public Administration. While attending BYU he met the love of his life, Annette Peay from Provo, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple August 31,1965. Dennis loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and horseback riding in the High Uintahs. His most memorable trips were to the Northwest and Alaska with his boys and Hawaii with Annette. Dennis designed and constructed their dream home in Heber City and together they raised their six children, Dan, Sharie (George Giles), Rachel (Chad Kahler), Robyn (Redgie Probst), Marc (Chantelle Tree) Bowthorpe and Holly (James Mair). Dennis wanted to have horses, and raise his children in the country and was willing to commute to his insurance office in Salt Lake City for twenty-seven years.
Dennis loved his community and served in many capacities on his Olympus High School reunion committee, and was instrumental in organizing the Wasatch Community Foundation Scholarship Program. He served faithfully in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his favorite calling was a Primary teacher and loved to come up with creative ways to inspire the scriptures for the children.
In his professional life Dennis was an insurance broker. He cared for his clients like they were his family. He often fixed cars, sought out resources for them, as he felt personally responsible to secure their lives beyond the policy.
He often referred to himself as the Jack of all trades, but a master of none. He always had a project, a fence to mend, a car that needed repairs, something to build, or a garden to care for. He built birdhouses, and furniture, and could fix a scraped knee or mend a broken heart. He encouraged his children to participate in sports and enjoyed spending time at the baseball diamond or cheering from the bleachers.
Thirteen and half years ago Dennis suffered a massive stroke, that altered his retirement plans. The stroke left him paralyzed on the left side, but able to speak and continue to lead and inspire his family, including his twenty grandchildren. He has received the most wonderful care from Annette with his family and several kind and giving care givers. Dennis passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him at home on May 12, 2020. No public services will be held.
Interment in the Heber City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020