Dennis Riley Fynbo I
9/14/1939 ~ 12/1/2019
Dennis was born in St. Paul, MN to William Riley and Gladys Jeannette (Jensen) Fynbo. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-Wynne, and an infant brother.
He married Donna Jean Simons on January 17, 1959 in Kingman, AZ. They moved eighteen times before settling in their home in West Valley City in 1968. He loved Donna very much and constantly reminded his kids the last several months to promise to take care of her after he's gone.
Dennis drove truck for most of his life… even into his 70s. He worked for IML Freight, Inc. for 24 years along with other trucking companies. He'd most recently worked with Penske. He worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed family time and especially when it included fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, and telling stories and jokes.
He is survived by his wife, his children: Debbie Chidester, Scott (Sue) Fynbo, Maureen Painter, and Dennis (Jennifer) Fynbo; 18 grandchildren: Alex (Rachel), Corey (Ashley), Ethan, Derek (Stephanie), Preston, Bryan (Rusty), Michelle, Melissa, Matthew, Madison, Danielle (Devin), Susan (Tay); and 11 great-grandchildren: Natalie, Caden, Kaylee, Kloee, Kallee, Hank, Kate, Cole, Kaylee, Aisling, Jameson
Dennis arranged many years ago to have his body donated to the University of Utah's Body Donor Program. Maybe they can figure out what made him tick!
A Celebration of Life Service is set for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:30am, Cornerstone Church, 1175 W 600 N, SLC.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019