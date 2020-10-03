1/1
Dennis Seegmiller
In Loving Memory
Our dearly loved Dennis passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 after a four year battle with Parkinson's. We are deeply grateful for his patient kind caregivers at Fairfield village.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen, and four wonderful children; Kirk (Sopha) Seegmiller, Janna (Jon) Vodden, Brian (Kim) Seegmiller and Val Seegmiller. His oldest son Kent preceded him in death.
A private service will be held on October 7, 2020.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Please see full obituary at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
