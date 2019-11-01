Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Layton Park Ward church building
784 Wasatch Dr.
Layton, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Layton Park Ward church building
784 Wasatch Dr.
Layton, UT
Dennis Terry Miller


1949 - 2019
Dennis Terry Miller Obituary
Dennis Terry Miller
June 5, 1949 ~ Oct 29, 2019
LAYTON - Dennis Terry Miller, 70, passed away peacefully in home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He was born June 5, 1949 the son of Edward L. and Josephine Draper Miller in Norfolk, Virginia. Dennis was raised in North Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School.
Dennis married the love of his life Cindy Hall on May 16, 1974 in Elko, Nevada.
He worked for the State of Utah for 23 years as a paralegal/mediator.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving as Ward Clerk for many years.
Dennis enjoyed working in the yard, traveling and Broadway musicals. Family was very important to him and his grandkids lit up his life. He was always willing to help others and expected nothing in return.
Surviving are his 2 children, Joshua and Derek (Jenn), 5 grandchildren, Ashton, Aidyn, Alivia, Austin, Estelar, 2 brothers, Douglas (Le), and Roger, 2 sisters, Marcia Parker and Marilyn (Dale) Nye.
Preceded in death by his parents, his son Nathan, sister, Sharon Lefevre, brother, Edward L. and brother-in-law, David Parker.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Layton Park Ward church building, 784 Wasatch Dr., Layton. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2019
