Dennis Ralph Teuscher

1935 ~ 2020

West Point, UT-Our loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Dennis Ralph Teuscher, passed away July 27, 2020.

Born October 1, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ralph & Otha Jewell Teuscher. He married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn June Lamper on November 20, 1953. He had a great love for antique cars and antique toys in which he actively collected throughout his adult life. He loved NASCAR and never missed a race! He retired after 35 years of service from the Utah Air National Guard as Chief Master Sergeant.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Denise) Teuscher, Debra (Dale) Brink, Kathy (Jeri) Romero. Grandchildren, Scott Teuscher II, Sheryl Kingsley, Mark Teuscher, Russell Bugas, Jeri Romero Jr., and Matthew Romero. Seven great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. As his grandson, Jeri perfectly said..."He was the Walt Disney and Willy Wonka of our childhood."

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Gwendolyn, parents, stepfather Don Curry, brother Gordon Teuscher, and son-in-law Micheal Bugas.

We were all so incredibly lucky to have this great man in our lives.

A graveside service will be held Saturday 8/1/2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be mandatory for all public gatherings.



