Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olympus Ward
4635 South Lanark Road
Holladay, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olympus Ward
4635 South Lanark Road
Holladay, UT
View Map
1921 - 2019
Dennis Warren Dallin
1921-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Warren Dallin, 98, passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born in 1921, one of seven children born to Stephen and LaVon Dallin. He married Colleen Rowley on August 25, 1948, and had 4 children.
Services for Dennis will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Olympus Ward at 4635 South Lanark Road, Holladay, Utah with a viewing one hour prior. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 11, 2019
