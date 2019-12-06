Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deon Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deon Edith Norman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deon Edith Norman Obituary
Deon Edith Norman
1932 - 2019
West Valley City, Utah-Deon Edith Norman was surrounded by her loved ones as she passed away on December 3, 2019, in West Valley City at the age of 87.When Deon was not selflessly taking care of others, she loved to line dance, watch her Utah Jazz and adored spending time loving on her cats. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 So Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -