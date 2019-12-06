|
Deon Edith Norman
1932 - 2019
West Valley City, Utah-Deon Edith Norman was surrounded by her loved ones as she passed away on December 3, 2019, in West Valley City at the age of 87.When Deon was not selflessly taking care of others, she loved to line dance, watch her Utah Jazz and adored spending time loving on her cats. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 So Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. For a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019