April 21,1928-April 30, 2019

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away surrounded by family to be reunited with her husband Ralph. Born in Neola Utah to Walter Henry Horrocks and Mary Dessa Spencer Horrocks, Deon graduated from Cedar City High 1947 and moved to Salt Lake City where she met Ralph. Deon married Ralph J. Hale on March 31, 1950 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for 27 years where they raised 3 children. They moved to Park City in 1977 where she and her son Kerry opened and operated Quality Interiors & Gifts for 30 years. In her early years Deon learned to work hard on her father's farm and used that drive in her home and business. Even at the end she would constantly ask, "what should I be doing." Deon loved to cook and travel with her family and friends. She served many years in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph one year ago. She is survived by her children, Denise Wright (Gary), Cynthia Ostler (David), Kerry Ralph Hale; 8 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Park City Stake Center, 2300 Monitor Drive from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Online messages and tributes to the family can be made at www.holbrookmortary.com.



