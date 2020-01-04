|
|
1929 ~ 2019
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away Dec 31, 2019 peacefully with her family around her.
Deone was born August 27,1929 to Ernest Tolley, and June Chandler Tolley, in Rigby Idaho. Deone was raised in Rigby where she met and married Kenneth W Cuthbert on May 5, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 5 children Rodney (Pat) Cuthbert, Reid (Carla) Cuthbert, Karen (Mark) Allred, Karma Guff, and Raymond Cuthbert.
Deone was an active member of the LDS church, where she served in many capacities, loving all of her callings and those she served. Kenneth and Deone served together as missionaries in the San Antonio Texas Mission.
Our mother opened her home often to family and friends, and treasured them all. She knew her posterity was her highest achievement, and always remained a powerful example to all she held dear. Our mother was very humble, and always put the Savior first in her life, this was also her deepest desire for her family. One of her greatest gifts was to love and accept each person as they are.
Deone is survived by her 5 children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, her parents, all of her siblings and her daughter-in-law Louise.
Funeral Services will be held Monday January 6th, 2020 with a Viewing at 9:30-10:30am proceeding the services to be held at 11am in the LDS Church Building, 310 North 100 East Orem, Utah.
Our thanks to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary for their kind care. Please share condolences with the family at
www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020