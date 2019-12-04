|
1943 ~ 2019
On Friday night, November 29, 2019 we tragically lost our father, Chicken Grandpa, Great Chicken PaPa, brother, uncle, neighbor, and greatest friend DeRay E. Taylor in a house fire.
Dad had many, many hobbies that brought him lots of happiness and friends throughout the years. They included raising show chickens, hybridized irises, roses, and beautiful gardens. He loved family history. Later in life he became involved in the Iris and Rose Society, Son of the Pioneers. He loved being a judge for shows and loved judging at the State Fair.
He lived for family, building and keeping family traditions. One of his favorites was Christmas Around the World at BYU we have celebrated for the past 34 years and tomorrow will be 35 years and three generations. He always looked forward to family gatherings at the Old Spaghetti Factory, birthday parties, a yearly trip to Zions and taking his grandsons to the annual chicken shows. Great memories were made.
He was a great friend and neighbor. He cared so much about the elderly and was always visiting them at their homes or care centers.
Dad was always reading, loved history, especially his pioneer heritage. He would travel to do extensive family history and visit Rose and Iris gardens. He would show his children, grandchildren the places he grew up and tell all the stories.
DeRay was born July 1, 1943 to Thorley and Ileen Taylor. He was raised in Layton, Utah and graduated from Davis High School in 1961. He married Caroldine Mason in the Salt Lake Temple, they had six children together. He worked as a postal carrier, then Litton Industry until he retired.
DeRay is survived by his children, Carolyn (Bryan) Graham, Provo; Debbie Wilson (Ike) Cleverly, Spanish Fork; David (Sarah) Taylor; Brent (Lalena) Taylor, Cedar City; Rustin (Kilee) Taylor, Highland; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved sister Sharleen (LaMar) Crawley, Layton; his only sibling, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Bradley E Taylor, parents and many friends.
We are comforted knowing he is having a great reunion, having a nice cold Coke with his son Brad.
Life will not be the same without his nightly phone calls, his adventures and stories.
We Love You, Dad!!
We would like to express our appreciation to his lifetime neighbors, ward members for all their love and service over the years.
We cannot fully express our gratitude and thank to the Kaysville Fire Department and First Responders, Police Department for their sacrifice, courage and putting their life on the line for our family. We will forever be grateful.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville 4th Ward, 875 E. 200 N., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019