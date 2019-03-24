Derek James Johnson

Sept. 2, 1967-Mar. 16, 2019

Derek was born in Murray, Utah to James and Kathy Johnson. He graduated from Brighton High School and Dixie College.

Derek really enjoyed being a bartender and made many friends over the years. He was well-liked by his customers and employers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Derek is survived by his daughter Madison and her children, Emmett, Anniston, and her unborn baby; his father Jim; stepmother Nancy; grandmother Jewel (Julie) Landures with whom he lived. She provided him a very loving home. He is also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his Uncle Kevin who he was very close to. Derek is preceded in death by his mother Kathy and his sister Holly.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Humane Society. We will be celebrating Derek's life in May.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019