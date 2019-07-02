Home

Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Green Canyon Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Canyon Ward Chapel
2540 North 400 East
Derwin Crockett Merrill


1934 - 2019
Derwin Crockett Merrill Obituary
Jan. 25, 1934 ~ June 29, 2019
Funeral services for Derwin C. Merrill, 85, who passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in North Logan will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 Noon, in the Green Canyon Ward Chapel, 2540 North 400 East. A viewing will be held on Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan and at the Church on Saturday prior to services from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019
