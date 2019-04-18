1934 ~ 2019

Desdemona Coe Christensen passed away on April 13, 2019. Jim, her loyal and loving companion of 65 years, was by her side. Desse was born in Salt Lake City, UT on February 24, 1934. She was orphaned at a young age and was raised by her aunt and uncle Jess and Naomi Grover in Garland, UT.

Jim and Desse were married in the Logan, UT temple on December 28, 1953. They had six children and raised them with love and taught them the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served three missions with her husband and was beloved by those whom she served. In later years she developed a determined passion for indexing and completed 1,030,321 records. Desse enjoyed the cultural arts and travel. She loved her family and lived the gospel every day.

She is survived by husband James Gary Christensen, children VaLynn (Dan) Rigdon, Teryn (Cortlund) Ashton, James (Debra) Christensen, Sharmyn (Jon) Mitchell, David Colin (Judy) Christensen, Megan (Ryan) Sevy, her dear cousin Joan Peterson, 21 grandchildren, and 33½ great grandchildren. Services will be held at Kaysville 11th Ward, 500 South Main, Kaysville, UT 84037. Viewing at 10:00 am - funeral at 12:00 pm. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019