Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
the Hunter 12th Ward
6755 W. 3800 S.
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
the Hunter 12th Ward
6755 W. 3800 S.
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dexter Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dexter Blaine Price


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dexter Blaine Price Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Dexter Baine Price, 77, passed away July 26, 2019 at the VA Medical Center.
Born October 16, 1941 in Marion, Virginia the son of Elmer Graham Crouse and Alice Ruth Tarter.
Surviving are his wife Brenda Lee Clark Price; sister Tanya Anderson; daughters Kay Lynne Charriere; Misty Jarrett; Teliece Price; son Zariph Price; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kristy Luz Price, wife Olivia Kay Wagstaff Price and grandson Luquade Newman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hunter 12th Ward, 6755 W. 3800 S. West Valley City. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dexter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now