1941 ~ 2020

Diamantina Rios was born January 27, 1941 in San Juan, Texas and was the youngest of six children. Growing up she enjoyed reading, playing the piano and violin. She attended Pan American College in the Rio Grande Valley and then transferred to Brigham Young University, where she studied organ, piano, and music theory, and graduated in 1964. She later received her Master of Arts degree in Spanish Literature from Brigham Young University in 1995. While at BYU she was a member of the Maori Club and enjoyed dancing with their dance troupe.

She taught at Meadow Elementary for many years as a teacher in the Spanish Immersion program, where she enjoyed teaching and helping her students. She was passionate about children's education and their development, and following her retirement she continued working as an aid to help students with reading. She enjoyed studying languages and studied Greek and actively studied French and enjoyed French films. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, and was very familiar with American, Native American, Classical Greek Mythology, English, French, Russian, and Latin American Literatures and often shared that her favorite book was Homer's Odyssey.

Her other interests included traveling with her daughters abroad and visiting art museums. She loved sewing, design, and following fashion trends. She loved music and could play numerous musical instruments including piano, organ, ukulele, guitar, violin, viola, marimba, and the accordion and loved singing. She also enjoyed listening to Classical Music and Opera. She often shared, "I am never bored, there is always something new to learn and to do."

She enjoyed researching genealogy and finding her relatives in Mexico and thinking about their lives.

She enthusiastically followed all sports and enjoyed watching the NFL and NBA drafts. She thoroughly knew sports history, current and past players and actively watched all sports. Some of our best family memories were watching sports together, especially all the games of the World Cup, and watching games back-to-back. She enjoyed playing tennis and swimming.

She married Fred Funston Boyd in 1968, and they had two daughters, Noelle Melinda and Susan Rebeca. She instilled in her daughters her love of music and art and nurtured their curiosity in traveling, the social sciences, and humanities.

She is preceded in death by her husband (Fred Funston Boyd), mother (Josefina Trevino), father (Leocadio Angel Rios), two older sisters (Josephine Kerr), (Minerva de Leon) and older brother (Leocadio Abel Rios Jr.). She is survived by her daughters (Noelle Melinda), and (Susan Rebeca) two older brothers (Omar Rios), (Rogelio Rios), nieces and nephews. Services were held on Saturday September 26, 2020.



