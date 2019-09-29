|
|
Diana Logan Vincent
Sept 24, 1938 ~ Sept 23, 2019
On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:27 AM, Diana Logan Vincent, loving wife of William John Vincent, and mother of six children, 22 Grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, passed away at almost 81 years of age.
Diana was born on September 24, 1938 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California. She received her Associate Degree from Los Angeles City College in general studies. Diana had a passion for painting, and created beautiful portrait and landscape pictures. She taught oil painting for many years in her home to her contemporaries. She was also a skilled athlete in synchronized swimming, tennis and basketball and enjoyed family camping with her loved ones each summer for many years at Shaver Lake, California. Diana served her fellow beings all her life, and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her love for her children when they were young occupied her busy life. During her final years, when they are all married with children of their own, she took pride and pleasure in associating with them as often as possible as a doting grandmother.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Angela Logan, and her two brothers Ralph and Joseph Logan and many beloved ancestors on both the Vincent and the Logan lines.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Utah Stake Center; 1050 East 100 North, Lindon, Utah where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Flowers may be sent to the Olpin Family Mortuary,494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah, 84062.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019