Diana Louise Worden Pattillo
1945 ~ 2019
Diana Louise Worden Pattillo, age 74, passed away peacefully at home December 20th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones following a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia.
Diana was born October 19, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah the oldest daughter of Dale S. Worden and Anna M. Cameron. She was an awesome wife, mother and grandmother. Diana was highly educated; a graduate of Highland High, University of Utah (B.S. German Language) and Case Western Reserve University (Master of Library Science).
She met her sweetheart of 50 years Marvin D. Pattillo, while they were both getting a German degree at the University of Utah. They married June 19, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Diana had many talents. She had a love of music, and as an accomplished pianist she was a professional accompanist. Diana's needlepoint, knitting and quilting was prize winning, including a State Fair Best in Show. She loved to read and always had a stack of books from the library. She spent hours researching her family's genealogy, ultimately becoming a professional researcher.
Diana was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving with love as a teacher and counselor in many church organizations, and used her musical talent as a ward organist and choir pianist.
Diana was preceded in death by her father, Dale S. Worden; and sister, Katherine Paige. She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin D. Pattillo; loving mother, Anna Worden; beloved children, Jeremy (Leah), Andrew (Stephanie), John (Jilian) and Caitlin (Shon) Stevenson; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Julie (Steve) Clark, Martha (Jim) Blonquist, Steven (Nancy) Worden and Sylvia (Roger) Swasey.
The family wishes to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Intermountain Hospice and Home Care for their love and dedicated service to our wife and mother.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Murray 1st Ward located at 755 East Three Fountains Circle, Murray, Utah. Funeral service will be held at the same location Saturday, December 28th at 1:00 PM with a viewing prior to the service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 25, 2019