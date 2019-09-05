Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Green Oaks Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Oaks Chapel,
932 Greenoaks Dr,
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Fillmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana McGee Fillmore


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana McGee Fillmore Obituary
Diana McGee Fillmore
1951 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Diana McGee Fillmore of Murray, Utah passed away on September 2, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Green Oaks Chapel, 932 Greenoaks Dr, Murray Utah at 11:00 AM. With a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.