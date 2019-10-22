Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Bell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Bell Obituary
Diane Bell
1930 ~ 2019
Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Ruth Diane LeCheminant Bell, 89, passed away October 19, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. Born on May 30, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edmond Lionel and Ruth Williams LeCheminant. She married Wayne Victor Bell on January 21, 1950, who preceded her in death in May 1967.
She graduated from Granite High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and a stake mission in her later years.
Mom loved drawing and playing cards like Rummy with her grandkids and Pinochle with her sisters every week. She loved her dogs, Tinka and Toby, but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her children: Michael "Mike", Linda Evans (Lyle), Jeanyne Bell, Lloyd (Paula), Russell (Annette), Barbara Hudson, Raymond, and Darrin (Lisa); 23 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; and daughter-in-law, Robin.
A funeral service will be held on Thurs., October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South,Millcreek, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now