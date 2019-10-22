|
Diane Bell
1930 ~ 2019
Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Ruth Diane LeCheminant Bell, 89, passed away October 19, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. Born on May 30, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edmond Lionel and Ruth Williams LeCheminant. She married Wayne Victor Bell on January 21, 1950, who preceded her in death in May 1967.
She graduated from Granite High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and a stake mission in her later years.
Mom loved drawing and playing cards like Rummy with her grandkids and Pinochle with her sisters every week. She loved her dogs, Tinka and Toby, but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her children: Michael "Mike", Linda Evans (Lyle), Jeanyne Bell, Lloyd (Paula), Russell (Annette), Barbara Hudson, Raymond, and Darrin (Lisa); 23 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; and daughter-in-law, Robin.
A funeral service will be held on Thurs., October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South,Millcreek, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 22, 2019