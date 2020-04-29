|
|
Diane Bringhurst
1939 ~ 2020
Sandra "Diane" (Black) Bringhurst, 80, of Murray, UT, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Diane was born on October 27, 1939, in Reno, NV to Alton Wiley Black and Louise McDonald.
Her early life was in Napa, CA, but her Murray, UT roots ran deep - home for much of her childhood and entire adult life. She married her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Lynn Bringhurst, and is survived by him; children: Cory (Diana), Brett (Kendra); sisters: Betty Wilkinson, Ginger (Duane) Madsen; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Her greatest love, focus, and joy came from being with family and involvement in their lives whenever possible. She also had great love for her Heavenly Father, the Savior and the gospel, serving in ward and stake callings in presidencies of Primary, YW and Relief Society and served a full-time mission. She graduated from Murray HS, attended Westminster college, and taught students, managing the English department's writing center at Murray HS for several years after raising her family.
She was a kind-hearted, gentle, and loving person to all who knew her, but who also knew challenge, enduring and overcoming various personal battles with health struggles in the latter part of her life. She loved dance, flowers, was an avid reader, traveled the world and enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
She will be dearly loved and missed, but we are grateful she is now at peace, joyful and restored to the presence of her Heavenly Father and family who have preceded her.
A Viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, from 6-8 pm on Thursday April 30, respecting COVID-19 guidelines.
Graveside services at Murray City Cemetery, Friday May 1, at 11:00 am also respecting social distancing guidelines. The services will also be broadcast on facebook live. For full obituary and to express condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 29, 2020