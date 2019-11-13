|
Diane Brown Carlen
1938 ~ 2019
Diane Brown Carlen, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, transitioned peacefully to the other side of the veil on the evening of November 10, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Prairie 13th Ward Chapel, 7337 South Grizzly Way (5150 West) in West Jordan, Utah, where a viewing will precede services from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. For a full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019