Diane Gale Larson Fields

In Loving Memory

South Jordan, UT-Diane Gale Larson Fields, age 76, passed away on April 24, 2019 of Alzheimers. She was born November 27, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carl T Larson and Helen Schofield Larson. She married Donald A Fields on June 23, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Latter day Saint Temple on November 27, 1979. Diane is survived by sister Judy Smith, brother Alan (Maureen) Larson, four step daughters, Dauneen (Jeff) Bailey of Virginia, Denece Miller of Utah, DeLou Vellmure of Nevada, and Danna (Mark) Gooshaw of Oregon, 11 step-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren. Diane loved her square dancing groups ad her Clogging Grandmothers group. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, her sister Lorane Stone, Brother in Law Stephen Smith, Nephew Kenneth Boyd Smith, Niece Amy Marie Smith and one Step-Granddaughter Aileen.

Friends and family may gather Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11 AM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. We would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Carrington Court for their loving care of Diane.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019