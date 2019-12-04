|
Diane Halliday Brockbank
1948 - 2019
Died November 29, 2019 from complications related to diabetes at her home with her family around her. Born December 12, 1948 in Murray, Utah, to Stephen L. Halliday (Moon) and Alta Workman (Pat) who made their home in South Jordan, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents and by 3 siblings, Maxine Halliday, Marc John Halliday, and David Halliday. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kent G. Brockbank. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 1, 1967. Other survivors include her brother Wayne Stephen Halliday (Linda) and sister Jean VanStaveren, daughters Lorna Brockbank Paden (Tom) and Leslie Brockbank Fiet (Clair), and grandsons Taylor Jacob Paden, Jared Thomas Paden, Morgan Christopher Owen, and Indiana Kent Fiet. Diane served faithfully in the organizations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary, Young Women, and Sunday School, and had a great love for children of all ages and loved to care for her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Taylorsville Valley Park Stake Center, 2603 West 4700 South, Taylorsville, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019