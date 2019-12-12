Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Ensign
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Jean Ensign


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Jean Ensign Obituary
Diane Jean Ensign
1957 ~ 2019
Diane Jean Ensign was born August 29, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Grant Ensign and Grace Olsen Ensign. Our loving sister, aunt, and friend passed away December 10, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a teacher in the primary, Sunday School and Relief Society. She was always willing to help those in need and was a positive influence for those around her. Her nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews adored her and loved to be with her. She will be greatly missed!
Survived by her brother Mark Ensign (Brenda), and sisters Kathy (Allen Stephens), Janice (Richard Phillips), Esther (Keith Larsen), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple. A viewing will be held Friday December 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary and an hour before the funeral.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -