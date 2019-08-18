Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Kover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Kover


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Kover Obituary
Diane Kover
1953 - 2019
Diane Kover passed away suddenly at 3:38 p.m. on August 13, 2019 at the age of 66 years old. She was born April 7th, 1953 to Gerald and Evelyn Bartlett (Noorda) in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is predeceased by her beloved mother and father.
Survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Joe Kover. Lovingly remembered by her son Christian Cross, daughter Lisa McCoy. Four grandchildren Kaden McCoy, Stella Kover, Mia and Hudson Elliott. Kelly Bartlett (brother), Carolyn Cross (sister), and Patty Tolman (sister).
Special thanks to her transplant team at the University of Utah Hospital for giving two additional years of a quality life.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, Monday August 19 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now