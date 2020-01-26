|
|
Diane Leslie Fouts
1955 ~ 2020
Diane passed away peacefully last weekend in the company of family. In the end, she looked out into another world, quieted her breath, and was gone. The love that has come and keeps coming from all of you filled her; after she passed, she glowed with the light of it. She didn't want a funeral or a viewing once she "croaked," as she would say, but she invites all of us who loved her to throw big parties with lots of dancing and don't skimp on the booze! Diane said that when an object she was looking for had disappeared, it was just spending time in an alternate dimension, until whatever it was--her glasses, a key, a poem--returned to a place she was sure she'd looked a hundred times. She has been passing time with us, here in our universe, and we've all been made better by it, but in another place, she was the lost thing: And now she's there, surrounded by a crowd rejoicing that they've finally found her again. Lots of love to you all, and many blessings.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020