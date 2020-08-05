Diane Roselyn

Morton Wilde

1947 - 2020

Diane Roselyn Morton Wilde, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away August 1, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Todd B. Wilde; son Kevin Todd (Judy) Wilde; daughters Emilie Diane (Nicholas) Nelson, Ashley Wilde Russon; 3 grandsons Jaxon Wilde, Carter Wilde, Logan Russon; sister Carolyn (Dick) Nelson; brother Richard (JoAnn) Morton and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Dene.

Diane was born August 29, 1947 to Ernest and Edna Irene Bowen Morton at her family's home on 11th East Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the 4th of four children.

She attended Emerson Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, South High School, Continental School of Beauty, and attended 3 years at the University of Utah working toward a degree in Elementary Education.

Diane was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions in the Primary, Jr. Sunday School and Relief Society. She served as Primary President of the Waterloo Ward/McKay Ward combined Primary and the Wells Stake Primary.

Even though she held a license in Cosmetology, her love was with the children and she eventually took a position with the Chicken Coop Day Care, and after additional training, moved to the Montessori School of Salt Lake.

She married Todd Beers Wilde August 30, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple. After her marriage, she retired from teaching to become a stay at home Mother, raising her three children. When her youngest was in school full time she took a position in the office at the Hawthorne Elementary school. She retired from that position to care for her grandchildren and be with her husband as he retired.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple. Salt Lake City, Utah. Private funeral services will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 11 AM and can be viewed on Zoom. You may contact the family or Larkin Mortuary for the zoom meeting information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store