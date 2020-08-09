Feb. 13, 1938 ~ Aug. 5, 2020

Our sweet mom, wife, sister, grandma and friend passed away peacefully from this mortal life after a brief battle with Alzheimer's. Diane loved everyone she met unconditionally and lived a life of love, happiness and service to the fullest extent.

Diane was born in Pocatello but raised in Concord, CA where her dad owned a drugstore. At age 16, she met the love of her life and later married Henry Whiffen while attending BYU. Together they shared over 62-years of marital happiness.

Diane is survived by her husband Henry Whiffen, sister Lynne Abbott and brother King Jr, 6 children; Lorrie (Phil) Stone, Mike (Elizabeth), Keri (Fred) Stewart, Tami (Berk) Charlton, Brett (Shelley) and Sean (Leeann), 26 grandchildren and 19.5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Vawn Maynard and King Tolles, her sister Karlaen (Bob) Johnson, and granddaughter Alexandra.

Diane was a loving and compassionate person who was always serving others and giving of her time. She was the ultimate hostess and chauffeur; welcoming everyone with cookies and snacks to being ready to go with a book in her purse to spend time wherever.

Diane was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was able to impact the lives of many others through different service positions. She graciously dedicated her time to her

Savior, her family and others to ensure everyone she came in contact with felt loved. No matter how long the hours, tireless the work, or countless needs of another, she always put those ahead of her own and showed endless acceptance and love to everyone.

She was always close to the Spirit and seemed to have a sixth-sense about things, especially when it came to her children, and immediately knew when someone was in trouble. Many stories can be told of her spontaneously responding to a feeling only to rescue (or bust) one of her kids from some predicament. The greatest compliments were from countless friends, families and many of the pseudo-adopted BYU students while Diane served for years as a Bishop's wife, saying "wow, your mom is the best!" You absolutely were mom, thanks!

The family would like to give special thanks to The Seville in Orem and the Summerfield Retirement Community for treating mom with so much love and respect. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral service attendance is limited. Zoom services are available through Serenity Funeral Home Tuesday August 11th, 10:30am (to view live service type: shorturl.at/houGZ Use Meeting ID: 848 1616 0784 Passcode: 270945). Flowers can be sent to 868 E 1000 S. Orem, UT 84097.



