Diane True Perry Parsons
1948 ~ 2020
Diane True Perry Parsons passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020, doing what she loved, traveling with family…this time on a cruise through the Panama Canal.
She was born July 24, 1948, to Lila Edna Walton and Walter David Perry III. Diane had a love of music that started at an early age. She loved to accompany choirs, small groups, and soloists, particularly her children. Diane graduated from Granite High School in 1966 and then attended College of Southern Utah.
She married Paul Morris Buhanan (later divorced) on September 15, 1967. Together they had two children, Suzanne and Stephen. She married Gerald Lane Parsons on March 12, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had one son, Benjamin, and adopted one daughter, Amy. Gerry had three children from a prior marriage, Jerry, Diane Sue, and Aaron. As mom used to say, "the children are his, mine, ours, and somebody else's" and she loved them all.
Diane worked hard her entire life, with thirty plus years at the Rotary Club of Salt Lake City, working side by side with her beloved mom. She had a very special bond with her mom, and they served as each other's guardian angels even on the final cruise.
She loved playing the piano, relaxing at the family cabin, playing games, collecting butterfly art, traveling (especially to Disneyland), and watching her children and grandchildren do what they love.
Diane is survived by her husband, Gerry; children Suzanne (Wade) Walker, Stephen Paul (Kathy) Parsons, Benjamin Thomas (Linsey) Parsons, and Amy Parsons; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; her mother Lila Perry; her brothers Dave (Julie) Perry, Dick (Babette) Perry, Ron (Linda) Perry, and Tom Perry. Preceded in death by her father Walter David Perry III.
Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be a memorial service for immediate family only, with a celebration of her life on her birthday, July 24 (details TBA). Diane loved her family, animals, and butterflies. So in lieu of flowers or other gifts, heal a family rift, adopt an animal, or enjoy the beauty of a butterfly - just "Make it a Great Day!" For the full obituary go to www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020