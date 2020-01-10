|
|
Dianne Clay
1939 ~ 2020
Dianne died unexpectedly and quickly at her home in Bountiful, Utah, Monday morning, January 6th. She has been married to her beloved and diligent husband, Orson, for nearly 58 years, serving one another with love and deep devotion. Their lives are blessed with four children: Orson Cliff Clay (Mitzi) of Spring, TX, Charles Kenneth Clay (Jennifer) of Scarsdale, NY, Elizabeth Temple Clay (Dave) of Kirkland, WA and Jeffery Glen Poffenbarger (Kate) of Cody, WY. They love their eleven grandchildren ( with one the way) and two great grandchildren.
Throughout their married life, Dianne and Orson formerly lived in Bellevue, WA, Galveston, TX, Westchester County, NY, London, England, Zurich, Switzerland, and Hartsdale, NY. Dianne was born in Houston and reared in Baytown, TX, along with her brother, Kenneth Jones. As a child, Dianne was musically gifted, studied the piano and gained an appreciation for classical music, which enriched her entire life. She graduated with an English degree from the University of Houston, where she was president of her sorority. In 1961, Orson and Dianne began their lives together.
For Dianne, her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and friend were paramount. Hosting Cousin Camps and gatherings was her specialty. In all things, she was gracious, sincere and engaging. Her dynamic family and hundreds of friends will miss her greatly.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020