Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Clay Obituary
Dianne Clay
1939 ~ 2020
Dianne died unexpectedly and quickly at her home in Bountiful, Utah, Monday morning, January 6th. She has been married to her beloved and diligent husband, Orson, for nearly 58 years, serving one another with love and deep devotion. Their lives are blessed with four children: Orson Cliff Clay (Mitzi) of Spring, TX, Charles Kenneth Clay (Jennifer) of Scarsdale, NY, Elizabeth Temple Clay (Dave) of Kirkland, WA and Jeffery Glen Poffenbarger (Kate) of Cody, WY. They love their eleven grandchildren ( with one the way) and two great grandchildren.
Throughout their married life, Dianne and Orson formerly lived in Bellevue, WA, Galveston, TX, Westchester County, NY, London, England, Zurich, Switzerland, and Hartsdale, NY. Dianne was born in Houston and reared in Baytown, TX, along with her brother, Kenneth Jones. As a child, Dianne was musically gifted, studied the piano and gained an appreciation for classical music, which enriched her entire life. She graduated with an English degree from the University of Houston, where she was president of her sorority. In 1961, Orson and Dianne began their lives together.
For Dianne, her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and friend were paramount. Hosting Cousin Camps and gatherings was her specialty. In all things, she was gracious, sincere and engaging. Her dynamic family and hundreds of friends will miss her greatly.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -