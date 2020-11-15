1/1
Dianne was born to Deaun and William Ray Haueter; she passed away peacefully after a long struggle with her health. She married Robert W. Simpkins II on March 30,1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters Dixie Thayne and Judy Jackson. Dianne is survived by her six children, Kathryn, Kristine, Karen, Robert (Tina), Michael (Angela), and Daniel (Janelle); her 16 grandchildren; and 7.3 great-grandchildren; her sisters Terry Glad, Linda (Prescott) Hardy, Carole (Craig) Arrington and Susan (Moe) Bracken; and brother-in-law Bruce Thayne; as well as many nieces and nephews.
We would like to take this time to thank the many staff members at the Holladay Care Center for taking care of Dianne during this last year of her life, and to Canyon Homecare and Hospice the last few weeks for making her comfortable. Your kindness and comfort meant a great deal to her and us.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Only family will be in attendance due to COVID but services will be streamed at https://vimeo.com/478998168. Interment, Midway City Cemetery at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 and will be open to all. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Interment
12:30 PM
Midway City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
