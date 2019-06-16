Dianne Whipple

1931 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Emma Dianne Hanks Whipple was born February 14, 1931 to Lincoln Frame Hanks and Emma Fidkin Ashton. She passed away June 11, 2019 in the Creekside Senior Living Center, Bountiful, Utah.

Dianne grew up in Salt Lake City, going to school in the old Washington Elementary and later to West High School, where she graduated in 1948. She was introduced to her true love, Blaine Whipple, by her brother Dale, (Blaine's mission companion) and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1951. She graduated with Blaine from the University of Utah with high honors in 1952.

Dianne was a teacher and taught for over 20 years in schools in Davis and Salt Lake counties. She was part of an award-winning women's quartet and later enjoyed oil painting and other crafts. She served as the President of Triad Theatre Guild and later as the President of the Salt Lake Community College Theatre Guild. Together with Blaine, she was part of a successful ceramic business which eventually made over 22,000 Young Women ceramic statues for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dianne had a deep and abiding testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and often shared her testimony. She served in many positions in the Relief Society and Young Women organizations. Blaine and Dianne served missions in Hawaii, Nauvoo, and the Salt Lake Humanitarian Center. She also served for ten years as a hostess in the Beehive House and served as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful and St. George Temples. Perhaps her best and most devoted service was as a caregiver to Blaine for 17 years after he suffered a stroke.

Blaine and Dianne were devoted parents of 5 children. They loved to travel and were able to visit many countries, also enjoying many trips with their family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and always enjoyed being with them, remembering them at each holiday and providing individualized birthday cards.

She is survived by her children Gary (Carolyn) Whipple, Brent (Mary Kay) Whipple, Lynn (Marilyn) Whipple, LeAnne (Santiago) Loaiza, and Cheryl (Brent) Dutson, along with 19 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren; her brother Paul Hanks, and sisters Jeanette Smith, and Marlene McQuiston. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother Dale Hanks, and a grandchild, Rebecca Dutson. The family would like to thank the staff at Creekside Senior Living Center for their personal, loving service along with Bristol Hospice, and Dr. Scott Southworth, for their tender care.

A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday, June 16th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful. The funeral will be held at 11:00 on Monday, June 17th at the Brookhurst Ward Chapel, 1298 North 400 West, Centerville where a viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Dianne will be interred in the Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary