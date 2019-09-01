|
|
Dianne Williams McKee
1946 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-On August 29, 2019, our mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister "slipped up" to Heaven to be with her loved ones. She was born November 16, 1946 to Cordell and Maisie Williams of Malad, Idaho. She was the oldest of six siblings and the first girl grandchild. She loved music from a young age and fulfilled her dream of being in the Tabernacle Choir, which she sang in for twenty-five years. It was once said that she was the "pied piper" of teachers. She taught for seventeen years, touching many young lives with her enthusiasm and love for children. She loved life and desired to live it to the fullest. This included numerous trips, painting, writing books and beautiful music, biking in Europe, and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and cherished the Gospel with all of her heart. She loved the color yellow and all things bright. She looked to the light her entire life, and so she did in death. She was a wonderful example to many and continued to teach us lessons of faith and endurance. She loved unconditionally and always looked for the good, so much so that she was often referred to as Polly Anna.
We love you forever Mom and know we will see you again in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cordell and Maisie Williams, and her daughter Sarah McKee. She is survived by sons, James (Sharee) McKee of Gig Harbor, WA, John (Anita) McKee of Moorpark, CA, Jared (Val) McKee of Draper, UT, Josh (Simone) McKee of Murray, UT, Joseph McKee, SLC, UT, one daughter, Lindsay McKee of SLC, UT. Her siblings, Cristine (Paul) Giles of Herriman, UT, Lew (Winky) Williams of Gilbert, AZ, Arch (Kiley) Williams of Highland, UT, Trudy (Lex) Tracy of Sandy, UT, and Kathleen Williams of Logan, UT and fourteen grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews whom she loved very much. The viewing will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at Larkin Mortuary 260 E. South Temple, SLC, UT. Friends may call between the hours of six to eight pm. A viewing will also be held Wednesday morning at Ensign Peak Ward, SLC, UT from 9:30-10:30. Funeral services will be held at the same location at 11:00. The burial will follow at the Malad Idaho Cemetery after the funeral. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website www.LarkinMortuary.com to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019