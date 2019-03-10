1927 ~ 2019

Dilworth Nielson Lyman, 91, died at The Gathering Place in Wayne County on March 8, 2019. Dilworth, formerly of Roy, was born September 2, 1927 and raised until his early teenage years in Oak City, Utah. Dilworth was the fourth child of Thomas Callister Lyman and Florence Vern Nielson. The family moved to Davis County where Dilworth graduated from Davis High School in 1945. He attended Weber College and received his Accounting degree from the University of Utah. Dilworth served in the US Army in Texas during WWII. He then served in the Merchant Marines.

Dilworth married his sweetheart, Faun Patterson, in the Salt Lake Temple December 18, 1947. Their children, Dilworth Dee Lyman (Carolyn), Paul Lyman (Dixie), Tricia Buswell (Keith), Bruce Lyman (Mary Lynn) and Dale Lyman (Heather). Faun died May 10, 1985. Dilworth married Carla Chappell, an angel, from Wayne County, February 10, 1989. She has seven children; Tracie Bradley (Brad), Greg Chappell (Darla), Jeff Chappell (Julie), Michael Chappell (Robin), Kent Chappell (Leslie), Ted Chappell (Gloria), and David Chappell (Lori). He loved all of the Chappell family and considered them as his own. Dilworth and Carla recently celebrated thirty wonderful years together living in Roy and Lyman. Between the two of them, they love and relish their 12 children and spouses, 62 grandchildren, and 94 great grandchildren.

Dilworth taught his children the Davis High fight song; supported them in their many activities at Roy High and BYU; he made every Scout Camp with his boys and never missed Tricia's recitals or cheer events. Dilworth taught his children that they could do anything and they have. He was a devoted Dad and so proud of his children, also a beloved grandfather, brother, son, uncle, brother in law, and neighbor.

Over the years, Dilworth loved his work at Thiokol, his clients at Burton Lyman Tax Service, and his DKG partners. He also served in the community on the Roy City Council.

Dilworth, as a young man, served in the New England States Mission plus later in life, Carla and he served a delightful mission to Nauvoo. He served selflessly in many church callings such as Bishop, High Councilor, and Sealer in the Ogden LDS Temple.

Dilworth was an exceptional man, optimistic, and positive in every way. He inspired and influenced many lives, all who have known him are better for it. He was a mentor to many. His legacy and driving values of faith, work, education, and love will live on through the lives of his large and loving posterity.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Roy 11th Ward, 2175 W 4250 S, Roy, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, in Roy and prior to funeral services at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.myersmortuary.com. A contribution can be made to LDS Humanitarian Services in memory of Dilworth N. Lyman.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary