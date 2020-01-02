|
Diona Steinfeldt Davis
July 30, 1967 ~ Dec 18, 2019
Diona Steinfeldt Davis, age 52, passed away on December 18, 2019, in Lander, Wyoming.
She was born July 30, 1967, in SLC, Utah to Sandra and Paul Junior Steinfeldt.
Diona graduated with honors as a surgical technician at Salt Lake Community College. She has lived in many places throughout her life but considered Lander her home. She had many friends and colleagues who shared her love of horses and the outdoors. She worked at the local hospital, held a calling in the Primary of her ward, and was involved in her community with her horses. Besides her love of horses, she also enjoyed scrapbooking, painting wood crafts, and doing reenactments.
She leaves behind four children, Jessica (Adam) Jensen, Kara (Glenn) Morriss, Vance (Alisha) Green, and Leslie Green; 9 grandchildren with one on the way; her mother, Sandra; Her siblings, Treassa (Bob) Dunning, Vincent (Tammy) Steinfeldt, Tonya (Gary) Hamblin, Victor (Melissa) Steinfeldt, Anthony (Eleshia) Steinfeldt, Andrea (Martin) Hamaker, and Matthew (Amber) Steinfeldt). She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Junior Steinfeldt, grandparents, Oris and Eva Lucille Atkinson & Alida and Paul J. Steinfeldt.
Her family held a graveside service on Friday, December 27th at the local cemetery in Lander, Wyoming.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020